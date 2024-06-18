(Video) Francisco Conceicao fires home dramatic stoppage time winner for Portugal

FC Porto
Posted by

Francisco Conceicao fired home a stoppage time winner as Portugal secured a 2-1 win against the Czech Republic in their opening game of Euro 2024.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw after Lukas Provod’s superb strike was cancelled out by a Robin Hranac own goal.

However, in the dying moments Conceicao took advantage of some lacklustre defending from the Czech’s to slam home the winner and give Portugal the three points.

Conceicao had been on the pitch for two minutes in what was his competitive debut for Portugal, and after good work from Pedro Neto he took advantage of poor Czech defending to fire the ball home from inside the six yard box.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal transfer news: Onana £50m links, Xavi Simons loan, potential sale to Newcastle & more
Jose Mourinho looking to ruin West Ham’s plans with latest transfer swoop
Video: Czech Republic’s joy short-lived vs Portugal as screamer cancelled out by huge error

Watch Francisco Conceicao’s dramatic late winner

More Stories czech republic Euro 2024 Francisco Conceicao Portugal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.