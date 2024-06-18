Francisco Conceicao fired home a stoppage time winner as Portugal secured a 2-1 win against the Czech Republic in their opening game of Euro 2024.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw after Lukas Provod’s superb strike was cancelled out by a Robin Hranac own goal.

However, in the dying moments Conceicao took advantage of some lacklustre defending from the Czech’s to slam home the winner and give Portugal the three points.

Conceicao had been on the pitch for two minutes in what was his competitive debut for Portugal, and after good work from Pedro Neto he took advantage of poor Czech defending to fire the ball home from inside the six yard box.

Watch Francisco Conceicao’s dramatic late winner