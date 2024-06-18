Leicester City are close to appointing Graham Potter as their new manager following the departure of Enzo Maresca according to reports.

Maresca led the Foxes to the Championship title only to leave the club and replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

Leicester wouldn’t have been expecting Maresca’s departure, and the club have been taking their time to appoint a new manager, but finally seem close to an appointment.

Leicester close in on Potter appointment

The Guardian report that Leicester are close to reaching an agreement for the 49-year-old who has been out of work since April 2023 after being sacked by Chelsea.

The report adds Potter has held positive talks with the former Premier League champions and is likely to take the job.

Potter is believed to have turned down several jobs during his time out of the game and came close to becoming manager of Dutch giants Ajax.

Leicester have also considered the likes of Steve Cooper, and West Brom’s Carlos Corberan, but they seem set on the former Brighton boss.

The Guardian add that Potter is looking for a similar working environment to what he had at Brighton, and he’s understood to feel well supported by the hierarchy at Leicester.

Potter did a brilliant job at Brighton where he was viewed as one of the brightest managers in English football after guiding the Seagulls to a ninth place finish, and he was also linked with the England job.

He was then chosen by Chelsea as the man to replace Thomas Tuchel, but struggled to adapt to life in west London and was sacked seven months into a five year contract.

Potter will no doubt have done a lot of reflecting during his time out of the game, and will hope to put into practice what he learnt from his time at Chelsea.