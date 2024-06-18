Juventus warned not to sell Newcastle target this summer

Former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi has warned his old club it would be an ‘error’ to sell Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa was named Uefa’s Man of the Match in Italy’s 2-1 win over Albania at Euro 2024, completing a match-high four dribbles and creating two chances during his 77 minutes on the pitch.

Despite some injury problems, Chiesa has enjoyed great success in Turin.

The 26-year-old joined Juventus in 2020 after impressing for Fiorentina and has since notched 32 goals in 131 appearances across all competitions for the Old Lady, winning two Coppa Italia titles along the way.

The forward is also a 48-time Italy international, scoring seven goals and helping his country win the European Championships in 2021.

However, Chiesa is now entering the final year of his contract at the Allianz Stadium, with talks over a fresh deal stalling.

Newcastle United are one club linked with an ambitious bid for the forward, while the likes of Bayern Munich, Napoli and Roma are also thought to be interested.

Juventus urged to keep Chiesa

Ex-Juve midfielder Tacchinardi, who made over 400 appearances for the club and won six Serie A titles and a Champions League between 1994 and 2005, has urged his former club to keep hold of Chiesa, who he claims has ‘unfulfilled potential’.

“I think Juve will make an error if they sell Chiesa,” he said (via Football Italia). “He takes breaks sometimes, but he has a terrific engine. He is unique in one-v-one and he must be given freedom.

“Juventus have never seen the real Chiesa. First, there was competition with Cristiano Ronaldo, and then he got injured. Chiesa always felt misunderstood [at Juventus], but he has a huge and unfulfilled potential. When you have a player like him in the team, you have to keep him.”