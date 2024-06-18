Video: Man United talent admits he “considered” not playing for England

Man United star Kobbie Mainoo has lifted the lid on his decision to play for England over Ghana and has admitted that he considered pledging his allegiance to the African nation when it came to his international career.

The 19-year-old has had a breakthrough season at Old Trafford and his performances throughout the campaign have earned him a place in the England squad for Euro 2024.

Things may have been different for the youngster this summer as the Ghanaian FA tried to get the midfielder to play for them.

However, Mainoo chose to play for England and speaking ahead of the Three Lions’ match with Denmark on Thursday, the youngster has opened up about his decision to play for the European nation.

“Obviously I’m proud of my Ghanaian heritage and there was speculation and whatnot but it’s always been a dream to play for England so I’m happy to be here,” Mainoo said via Sky Sports.