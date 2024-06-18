Kylian Mbappe will reportedly miss France’s second EUROs Group game against the Netherlands after suffering a broken nose during Monday night’s match against Austria.

The incoming Real Madrid Galactico endured a quiet night at the Merkur Spiel Arena in Dusseldorf with Max Wober’s 38-minute own-goal proving to be the only difference between the two sides.

However, despite his poor individual performance, Mbappe, 25, continued the game deep into the second half.

Injury struck the 25-year-old star with just minutes left to play though. Colliding with defender Kevin Danso while challenging for a header, the French striker came off worse with replays showing just how significant the impact was.

Mbappe’s nose is BUSTED ? pic.twitter.com/2fTFjpofLQ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 17, 2024

Forced off with a broken nose, Mbappe was spotted coming off the field of play bloody and battered, and now, according to a recent report from Canal+ Foot, Les Bleus will be without their number 10 for Friday’s game against the Netherlands.

The 25-year-old could be well enough to feature against Poland in France’s final Group D game though. The former PSG forward is expected to wear a protective mask upon his return.