Diego Llorente is expected to leave Leeds United this summer but his move to AS Roma is now in doubt after the Serie A side’s manager Daniele De Rossi made a major decision.

The centre-back has spent a season and a half on loan in Rome and has racked up 54 appearances for the Italian outfit in that time. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Spaniard has impressed De Rossi at Roma and all signs indicated that the player would move to the Italian capital permanently ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

However, Corriere dello Sport now states the Giallorossi have put Llorente’s return on hold as they are evaluating their centre-back options for the new season. Players such as Mats Hummels have now become available and Roma want to make sure they sign the right stars for De Rossi.

This is a big blow for Llorente as he was believed to be happy to move to Roma, but may now have to look elsewhere as he is unlikely to stay at Leeds during the upcoming season.

Diego Llorente staying causes problems for Leeds United

This news causes problems for Leeds as the Yorkshire club need to sell players this summer to comply with financial fair play and the sale of Llorente was one of the easier transfers for the Whites to complete.

The defender has a contract at Elland Road until 2026 and now Daniel Farke will have to decide on his future.

The English club will be hoping that Roma change their mind and the player will wish for this as well as the 30-year-old will not want to play in the Championship next season.