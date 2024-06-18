Paul Robinson feels 26-year-old midfielder would be a good signing for Leeds

Leeds United have been linked with the move for the Coventry City midfielder Callum O’Hare.

The 26-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the month, and he has been linked with several clubs including Leeds. It will be interesting to see if the Whites can secure his services on a free transfer.

He is a proven performer in the Championship and he scored 10 goals in all competitions last season. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Leeds and he could help them secure promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds need to add more quality in the middle of the park, and someone like O’Hare would be a solid acquisition. He will add goals and creativity to the side. Leads are lacking in goals when it comes to the midfield and the Coventry City star would be the ideal acquisition for them. The opportunity to join Leeds will be an attractive proposition for the player as well.

Former Leeds star Paul Robinson has also backed the club to sign the player, and he has revealed that the 26-year-old could improve them immensely.

“Leeds are going to be linked with a lot of free transfers because of the financial situation they’re in at the moment,” said Robinson, via MOT Leeds. “He’s a good player. He’s had a couple of very, very good seasons at Coventry City. “They came very close to getting into the Premier League two seasons ago, narrowly missing out. He’s played regularly at that level, he’s experienced and started his young career at Aston Villa. He knows the Championship and he’s a good quality player. It would be a good addition if Leeds can secure him on a free transfer.”

Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer could prove to be a major bargain. It would also allow Leeds to invest in the other areas of their squad. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the player in the coming weeks.