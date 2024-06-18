Leicester City are interested in signing Tottenham defender Joe Rodon this summer according to reports.

The Foxes won promotion back to the Premier League after winning the Championship title last season, but have lost manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea.

The club are reportedly close to finalising the appointment of Graham Potter as their new manager, and they can now step up preparations for the new season.

Leicester eye move for Rodon

Leicester’s transfer restrictions have been ended by the Premier League and they can now set about strengthening the squad as they look to ensure they stay in the top flight next season.

Foxes of Leicester have reported that the club are targeting a move for Rodon, who has become an outcast at Tottenham.

Leeds, Ipswich and Southampton are also interested in the Wales international who has just one year left on his contract, and is not part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans in north London.

The Foxes current have Wout Faes, Jannik Vestergaard, Conor Coady and Harry Souttar among their centre back options, but it’s expected Coady will leave the club, which would free up a place in the squad for the potential signing of Rodon.

Rodon joined Spurs from Championship side Swansea in 2020 and has had loan spells at Stade Rennes in France and Leeds, where he made 50 appearances last season, and was part of the side that finished third and lost in the play-off final.

The 26-year-old has 45 caps for Wales and has made just 24 appearances for Spurs in four seasons.

Leicester have already extended Jamie Vardy’s contract by a further year, and his experience and goal scoring ability could be absolutely crucial to ensuring the Foxes don’t go straight back down to the Championship.