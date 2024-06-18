Liverpool’s 2024/25 Premier League fixtures have been officially released, with the Reds preparing for life under new manager Arne Slot, who is replacing Jurgen Klopp for the new campaign.

Slot’s side take on Ipswich Town away from home in their first game of the new season, and a difficult August will also see them making an early trip to take on rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The first Merseyside Derby of the season will be at Goodison Park in December, while Liverpool also face a potentially tricky-looking title run-in if they do prove to be contenders again, with three games in a row against Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea in April and May.

See below for the LFC fixtures in full…

August

Saturday 17th, 12.30pm – Ipswich Town (A)

Saturday 24th, 3pm – Brentford (H)

Saturday 31st, 3pm – Manchester United (A)

September

Saturday 14th, 3pm – Nottingham Forest (H)

Saturday 21st, 3pm – Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 28th, 3pm – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

October

Saturday 5th, 3pm – Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday 19th, 3pm – Chelsea (H)

Saturday 26th, 3pm – Arsenal (A)

November

Saturday 2nd, 3pm – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Saturday 9th, 3pm – Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 23rd, 3pm – Southampton (A)

Saturday 30th, 3pm – Manchester City (H)

December

Wednesday 4th, 7.45pm – Newcastle United (A)

Saturday 7th, 3pm – Everton (A)

Saturday 14th, 3pm – Fulham (H)

Saturday 21st, 3pm – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Thursday 26th, 3pm – Leicester City (H)

Sunday 29th, 3pm – West Ham United (A)

January

Saturday 4th, 3pm – Manchester United (H)

Tuesday 14th, 7.45pm – Nottingham Forest (A)

Saturday 18th, 3pm – Brentford (A)

Saturday 25th, 3pm – Ipswich Town (H)

February

Saturday 1st, 3pm – Bournemouth (A)

Saturday 15th, 3pm – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Saturday 22nd, 3pm – Manchester City (A)

Wednesday 26th, 8pm – Newcastle United (H)

March

Saturday 8th, 3pm – Southampton (H)

Saturday 15th, 3pm – Aston Villa (A)

April

Wednesday 2nd, 8pm – Everton (H)

Saturday 5th, 3pm – Fulham (A)

Saturday 12th, 3pm – West Ham United (H)

Saturday 19th, 3pm – Leicester City (A)

Saturday 26th, 3pm – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

May

Saturday 3rd, 3pm – Chelsea (A)

Saturday 10th, 3pm – Arsenal (H)

Sunday 18th, 3pm – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Sunday 25th, 4pm – Crystal Palace (H)