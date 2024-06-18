Liverpool are interested in signing the Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, they have identified the 19-year-old Turkish attacker as a potential target and they could look to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

The 19-year-old is valued at around €30 million and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are ready to pay up. The versatile attacker can operate as the centre forward as well as a winger. He could prove to be the ideal alternative to players like Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz. Both players have been linked with a move away from Liverpool in recent weeks.

Yildiz is highly talented and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a key player for Liverpool with the right guidance. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming weeks. He is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining the Premier League. Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down.

Kenan Yildiz would be a useful option for Liverpool

His versatility will be an added bonus if Liverpool can secure his signature in the coming weeks. They need versatile attackers who are able to slot into multiple roles and perform at a high-level. The Reds have always preferred tactically flexible options in the attack and the 19-year-old Turkish attacker would be the ideal fit for them. He scored six goals last season.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus are willing to lose a talented young player like him. He could be an asset for them in the long term and that Italian outfit might not want to sanction his departure.