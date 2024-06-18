Kobbie Mainoo praises Christian Eriksen’s journey ahead of Denmark clash at Euro 2024

Kobbie Mainoo said he’s learnt a lot from Manchester United team-mate Christian Eriksen as England prepare to take on Denmark on Thursday.

The Three Lions started their campaign off with a 1-0 win against Serbia, whilst Denmark drew 1-1 with Slovenia.

England know that a win against the Danes will see them qualify for the knockout stages with a game to spare.

Mainoo has learnt from Eriksen

Mainoo made his tournament debut for England coming on as a late substitute against Serbia, and will now come up against two of his United team-mates on Thursday in Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund.

Eriksen scored Denmark’s goal against Slovenia 1,100 days after he suffered a cardiac arrest in their opening game of Euro 2020.

Mainoo has been speaking about the 32-year-old in the build-up saying he’s learnt a lot from him, and praised the journey he’s been on since the last Euros.

Christian Eriksen and Kobbie Mainoo in action for Manchester United.
Mainoo is looking forward to coming up against Eriksen on Thursday.

“I have learned a lot from him, watching him last season when I wasn’t playing as much, trying to learn and pick up from his game as well,” Mainoo told reporters.

“The great journey he has been on since the last Euros is amazing.

“To be around him so close, he’s such a great player.

“If I’m to play on Thursday I’ll have to put that to the side to compete against him and hopefully get the win.”

On Hojlund, the midfielder added that he hadn’t spoken to him, but said the pair were really good  friends.

“I’ve not spoken to him recently, but I’ll probably leave that for after the game,” he added.

“I haven’t played against him before. He’s a really good friend, it’s good to have those relationships on the pitch and you build them off the pitch and around the training ground.”

Mainoo is currently competing for minutes with Declan Rice, Adam Wharton, Conor Gallagher and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the 19-year-old will hope he plays a bigger role as the tournament progresses.

