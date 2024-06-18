Man United fringe player set for new important role next season

Manchester United are reportedly set to offer one of their fringe players a more important role next season.

According to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, despite being a sporadic squad player during his first three-and-a-half years with the club, Ivorian winger Amad is now viewed as one of the Red Devils ‘more integral squad members for the future’.

In line for a more regular role under Erik Ten Hag, Amad, 21, who scored the winning goal against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final, will be confident his days of being loaned out are over following recent spells with both Rangers and Sunderland.

Amad set for important Man United role

Considered as important as Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund in United’s plans for the future, Amad can probably expect to play more minutes next season following just nine Premier League appearances last season.

The Red Devils recently learned their fixture list for the 2024-25 campaign with their first three games including hosting Fulham and Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Since being promoted to the club’s senior first-team just a few months after signing from Atalanta, Amad, who has up to two years left on his deal, has directly contributed to five goals in 21 games in all competitions.