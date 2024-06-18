“I can’t thank him enough” – Kobbie Mainoo praises Man United man for impact on career

Man United star Kobbie Mainoo has been full of praise when speaking about his manager Erik ten Hag with the 19-year-old stating that he is “grateful” to the United boss for helping him have a breakthrough season at Old Trafford.

The 2023/24 campaign was very underwhelming for Man United as they finished eighth in the Premier League, failed to defend their Carabao Cup crown and exited the Champions League at the group stage – finishing bottom of their group.

Although the Manchester club did win the FA Cup, Ten Hag was under severe pressure to keep his job once the season concluded.

The hierarchy at Old Trafford searched for a new coach but in the end, decided to remain with their current manager. One of the big positives from the season was the rise of Mainoo and the youngster has stated that he is “grateful” to Ten Hag for allowing him to shine, while also being happy that the 54-year-old is staying at the Premier League giants.

Kobbie Mainoo “grateful” for Man United boss Erik ten Hag

Ten Hag featured Mainoo in 32 games for Man United this season, which paved the way for the midfielder to go to Euro 2024 with England.

The Dutch coach will always be remembered as the man that gave the 19-year-old his big chance and it was one that the England star grabbed with both hands.

Mainoo has now admitted that he “can’t thank” his Man United manager enough for this, stating via Fabrizio Romano: “I am so grateful for Erik ten Hag, I can’t thank him enough.

“He’s already got two trophies, hopefully, there are more to come.

“It is nice to have that peace of mind, we know what manager we are going back to in the new season.”