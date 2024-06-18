Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and multiple Premier League clubs are keen on signing him.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring him closely and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the league and he was quite impressive in the opening game of the European championships as well. He will look to establish himself as a key player for club and country and the opportunity to play for the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham or Liverpool would be quite exciting for him.

Marc Guehi would improve all three clubs

Manchester United need to bring in a quality central defender to replace Raphael Varane and the Crystal Palace star certainly fits the profile

Similarly, Liverpool will need to replace Joel Matip as well. He left the club on a free transfer earlier this summer and he was a key player for the Reds. Guehi would be a super acquisition for Liverpool if they can get the deal done

Meanwhile, Tottenham signed two quality defenders in Micky Van de Ven and Radu Dragusin last season. However, they are looking to add more depth to the defensive unit and the Crystal Palace star would certainly help them improve.

The report from Daily Mail claims that Crystal Palace are unlikely to sanction his departure for a reasonable price this summer. They will demand around £65 million for the 23-year-old central defender and it remains to be seen with the three English clubs are willing to pay that kind of money for him. They will probably hope to sign him for a more reasonable price this summer.