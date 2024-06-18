Manchester United 2024/25 Premier League fixtures: Fulham first, Liverpool at home later in August

Manchester United’s 2024/25 Premier League fixtures have been released in full, with an early test at home to Liverpool on the 31st of August following their opening games against Fulham and Brighton.

See below for the Man Utd fixture list in full as the new season has already been mapped out, just weeks after the 2023/24 campaign finished…

AUGUST

16: Fulham (H)
24: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
31: Liverpool H()

SEPTEMBER

14: Southampton (A)
21: Crystal Palace (A)
28: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

OCTOBER

5: Aston Villa (A)
19: Brentford (H)
26: West Ham (A)

NOVEMBER

2: Chelsea (H)
9: Leicester City (H)
23: Ipswich Town (A)
30: Everton (H)

DECEMBER

3: Arsenal (A)
7: Nottingham Forest (H)
14: Manchester City (A)
21: Bournemouth (H)
26: Wolves (A)
29: Newcastle United (H)

JANUARY

4: Liverpool (A)
15: Southampton (H)
18: Brighton (H)
25: Fulham (A)

FEBRUARY

1: Crystal Palace (H)
15: Tottenham Hotspur (A)
22: Everton (A)
26: Ipswich Town (H)

MARCH

8: Arsenal (H)
15: Leicester City (A)

APRIL

1: Nottingham Forest (A)
5: Manchester City (H)
12: Newcastle United (A)
19: Wolves (H)
26: Bournemouth (A)

MAY

3: Brentford (A)
10: West Ham (H)
18: Chelsea (A)
25: Aston Villa (H)

