Newcastle’s Lucas De Bolle is set to leave the Premier League club once his contract expires this summer and the midfielder has taken to social media to say goodbye to the Magpies.

De Bolle took to Instagram to post a series of images from his time at Newcastle along with the caption: “After nine years my time at Newcastle has come to an end. Since joining the club in 2015 I’ve had so many great memories representing the club.

“Wanted to thank all the staff, players and fans that have helped and supported me throughout my journey.”

The 21-year-old came through the Newcastle academy but failed to become a regular at St James’ Park. That has resulted in the Tyneside club not offering the player a new contract and with his current deal set to expire this summer, De Bolle is now free to pick his next club.

It is uncertain where the midfielder will end up but given his age, someone will take a chance on the youngster.

Lucas De Bolle was involved in the Champions League with Newcastle this season

Although De Bolle didn’t make a competitive first-team appearance for Newcastle, he spent nine years at the Premier League club’s academy. The youngster experienced a special moment during the current campaign as he was named on the bench for The Magpies’ 2-0 Champions League group stage defeat at Borussia Dortmund back in November.

The midfielder spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Hamilton Academical in Scotland, scoring once in 26 appearances. De Bolle is likely to return home with his next move, but that remains to be seen.