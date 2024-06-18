Exclusive: Chelsea still working on Victor Osimhen transfer and eyeing two other big names

Chelsea still have some interest in Victor Osimhen and are working on the deal behind the scenes, sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside.

Although the Blues are yet to make a breakthrough on signing Osimhen from Napoli, it seems they haven’t given up on the Nigeria international just yet and are making slow progress on the potential deal.

Chelsea may also be boosted by the fact that Paris Saint-Germain have not made an offer for Osimhen yet, while it’s also not true that Arsenal consider him a priority, despite some speculation to the contrary, CaughtOffside understands.

Osimhen is understood to be keen on a move away from Napoli this summer, and the Serie A giants seem to be preparing for this eventuality as they have replacements in mind for the 25-year-old.

Osimhen transfer: Chelsea move could still be on as Napoli eye replacements

One possible advantage for Chelsea in the race for Osimhen is that Napoli are keen on signing Romelu Lukaku as a replacement for their star player.

The Belgium international has done well during loan spells at Inter Milan and Roma in the last couple of years, so it perhaps makes sense that Napoli are now keen on working on bringing him back to Italy again.

Other names on Napoli’s list are Artem Dovbyk and Santiago Gimenez, CaughtOffside understands, but Lukaku could be one to watch as Chelsea are keen to sell the 31-year-old.

Chelsea also eyeing goalkeeper transfer and player sales

CaughtOffside have been told that Chelsea remain in the market for a new goalkeeper, despite some mixed media reports on this recently, with Porto’s Diogo Costa and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak both names being considered by the west London giants.

Meanwhile, player sales are also expected, with Trevoh Chalobah attracting interest from Fulham and two clubs in the Bundesliga, while Armando Broja is another player who will likely be offloaded, though nothing is decided yet on the likes of Conor Gallagher or Benoit Badiashile, despite links.

