The Premier League 2024/25 fixtures are officially confirmed this morning, with a big game to look forward to on the opening day of the season as Chelsea star with a difficult game at home to Manchester City.

That will see new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca up against his old boss Pep Guardiola for a real baptism of fire at Stamford Bridge, and it makes it two seasons in a row that the Blues start in an all-big-six encounter, having also hosted Liverpool on the opening day last year.

See below for the new fixtures in full, with Manchester United facing Fulham at home on Friday the 16th of August for the very first match of the new campaign, while Arne Slot’s first game as Liverpool manager will be away to newly-promoted Ipswich Town in an early kick-off on Saturday 17th August.

Title hopefuls Arsenal will begin at home to Wolves later that Saturday, while their north London neighbours Tottenham start their season away to newly-promoted Leicester City for the late Monday evening kick-off…

All in all, it’s set to be an action-packed first round of fixtures to get the 2024/25 Premier League season underway, and it’s exciting to see these games being mapped out already even though the last season only just ended, and Euro 2024 has only just got going.

It’s not easy coping without Premier League football during the summer months, so fans can already start thinking ahead about next season’s key games and how the campaign might pan out.

