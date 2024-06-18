Manchester United are reportedly ready to consider selling Marcus Rashford this summer, with Barcelona interested in the player as he could be made available for a cut-price fee of just €60million.

This is down from previous valuations of over €100m, so Barca are now seemingly considering signing Rashford as they look to potentially replace the likes of Joao Felix, Vitor Roque and Ferran Torres this summer, according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

Rashford has been a key player for Man Utd down the years, but he definitely suffered a noticeable dip in form last term, and it perhaps now makes sense that his asking price has gone down.

The 26-year-old might benefit from a new challenge next season, and after failing to make England’s Euro 2024 squad, he’d surely be tempted by the chance to see what he could do at a club like Barcelona.

Rashford transfer: Should Man United let him go?

Rashford remains a popular player among the fans at Old Trafford, and it would surely be risky to lose a homegrown talent like him when he’s been capable of such world class performances at times, but the money might also be tempting as Erik ten Hag looks to make the sweeping changes required to improve on such a dire 2023/24 campaign.

The Red Devils may have won the FA Cup final, but everyone at the club will be under no illusions about the scale of improvement still needed after the team’s lowest ever Premier League finish and a disastrous group stage exit from the Champions League.

Some fans will have been surprised at Ten Hag staying on as manager, but perhaps the truth is that he needs to clear out characters like Rashford, having also made some brave decisions on other big names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.