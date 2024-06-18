Video: Real Madrid star has just done something incredibly special at Euro 2024

Real Madrid star Arda Guler has just lit up Euro 2024 as the youngster has scored one of the goals of the tournament to give Tukey a 2-1 lead over Georgia.

Vincenzo Montella’s team took the lead in the game after 25 minutes and that came courtesy of another goal of the tournament contender as Mert Muldur smashed a volley into the back of the Georgia net.

The Georgians levelled just seven minutes later and looked like they could grab a second. However, Turkey have now taken the lead in the second half and it came in very special fashion as Real Madrid’s Arda Guler hit a long-ranged beauty from outside of the box.

The 19-year-old was already tipped to reach the top of the game before Euro 2024 began due to the moments he has shown in a Real Madrid shirt this season and this tournament may propel his talents further across the globe.

Watch: Real Madrid’s Arda Guler produces special goal at Euro 2024 for Turkey