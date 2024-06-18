Robbie Savage to join up with ex-Liverpool striker in managerial role

Robbie Savage has taken the vacant managerial role at non-league side Macclesfield FC, the club have confirmed.

Savage has been involved in the phoenix club — formerly known as Macclesfield Town FC — as a shareholder since October 2020, with owner Robert Smethurst appointing him on the board then, later, as director of football.

After back-to-back promotions, Macclesfield reached the final of the Northern Premier League Premier Division playoffs only to lose 2-1 to Merseyside club Marine. That ended a run of two straight promotions since the Silkmen came into existence.

Off the back of the defeat to Marine, former Manchester United and Ipswich defender Michael Clegg left his role as head coach by mutual consent.

Savage steps into management

Macclesfield have confirmed they have given Savage the head coach job, also making the claim that the former Wales international has turned down a ‘senior role’ elsewhere.

A veteran of almost 350 Premier League games for the likes of Leicester City, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Derby County, this is Savage’s first foray into management.

“Macclesfield FC can confirm that Robbie Savage has been appointed First Team Head Coach with immediate effect,” a statement on the official Macclesfield FC website read.

“As a result of achieving two promotions as well as reaching a play-off final and Isuzu FA Trophy semi-final within the club’s first three years, it came as no surprise when Robbie was offered a senior role elsewhere recently.

“Robbie subsequently agonised over this on numerous levels as it would have meant him relinquishing his role at Macclesfield FC – in addition to his shareholding.

“This was something which the board was not prepared to let happen and it was unanimously decided that Robbie should be given the chance to prove himself here at Macclesfield FC as he launches his coaching career with us.

“Ahead of a campaign where we simply cannot fail, Robbie will now be accountable for all First Team affairs and judged solely on results.”

Macclesfield also confirmed former Liverpool and England striker Emile Heskey has joined Savage’s staff in a “position-specific role as and when required”.