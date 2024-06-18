Arsenal to continue to follow transfer target despite initial rejection

Arsenal are reportedly likely to keep following RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko despite missing out on him this summer as he decided to stay at his current club and sign a new contract.

The talented young Slovenia international looks a hugely exciting talent who will surely be on the move to a bigger club at some point, but the Gunners have been made to wait to snap him up.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are not too disheartened by Sesko deciding not to join them this summer, as it seems they will keep tracking him and maintaining a good relationship with the player and his representatives.

The report adds that Arsenal are now likely to switch their focus to signing a midfielder, so that in itself might be a hint that they’ll go back in for Sesko next summer and are confident they could get a deal done for him by then.

Sesko transfer: Should Arsenal wait for him, or sign another striker now?

Arsenal fans will no doubt have mixed feelings about the Sesko saga, with one argument being that it’s perhaps worth waiting another year to get the best player possible for Mikel Arteta’s system, rather than panic buy now and risk getting someone who’d be less ideal for the long run.

Having said that, it’s arguably also risky waiting around for one more season without a top striker in the squad, as pressure will be growing on Arteta to finally deliver silverware after promising so much in the last two years.

On top of that, of course, other clubs could also come into the equation for Sesko by next year, so there’s no guarantee Arsenal will even get the player they want.

Still, a worst case scenario surely just means AFC going into the new season with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as options up front, and both players seem like very decent options, even if they’re not quite as prolific as some fans would ideally like.