Exclusive: Arsenal urged to consider entering conversation for exciting potential transfer

Arsenal have been advised to at least enter the conversation for the potential transfer of Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Xavi Simons this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Charles Watts gave us his latest information on the Simons situation, with the Gunners journalist not currently aware of any concrete efforts taking place so far to sign the Netherlands international.

Simons spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig and had another impressive campaign, having also shown great potential during a spell at PSV Eindhoven, before PSG activated a buy-back clause for him.

The 21-year-old would be an exciting addition to most top clubs around Europe, but it remains to be seen if PSG will let him go again, with a loan perhaps more likely than a permanent transfer.

It remains to be seen if that would suit Arsenal, but Watts has suggested they should consider this opportunity if it comes up.

Simons transfer: Arsenal advised to be in the ‘conversation’

“Xavi Simons is another player who seems to be constantly being linked with Arsenal,” Watts said.

“I have to say, I’ve heard nothing yet to suggest that they will make a move for him, but if PSG are open to letting him out on loan again then I really do think Arsenal should at least enter the conversation.

“Simons was excellent for Leipzig last season and he does tick a lot of the boxes Arsenal are looking for when it comes to adding something different to their attacking options.

“Arsenal want to bring in someone who has the ability to open up teams out of nothing. There was an acceptance at the club last season that the team did have some issues, especially in really tight games, unlocking a packed defence. The Champions League exit in the second leg in Munich was one of those occasions.

“High level figures at the club accepted after that loss that an X-Factor type player was missing from the squad. Someone who had the ability to do something out of nothing that could break open a defence.

“Simons has shown he can do that, which does make him an interesting option, even if it is just on loan.”

Watts added, however, that Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise would be his preference over Simons.

“He wouldn’t be my first choice,” Watts added. “I think I would prefer someone like Michael Olise to take that role in the squad. But Simons could be another of those tempting market opportunities to keep an eye on this summer.”