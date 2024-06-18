Chelsea respond to potential transfer target’s £65million release clause

Chelsea have reportedly been put off pursuing a transfer deal for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke as his £65million release clause is too expensive.

Solanke had a fine season in the Premier League last term and would surely be a decent option for a number of bigger clubs, with Chelsea undoubtedly in need of more depth up front after an inconsistent campaign from Nicolas Jackson.

Still, it seems Solanke is too expensive for Chelsea, according to The Athletic, and it seems fair to say there will surely be cheaper options than the 26-year-old out there.

Solanke will surely be a player to keep an eye on, however, as one imagines other clubs could end up looking at the England international as an option this summer.

Solanke transfer: Chelsea not looking to re-sign striker

Solanke had a spell at Chelsea as a youngster but never quite made it into their first-team before leaving to join Liverpool.

Things didn’t work out for Solanke at Liverpool either, however, and he’s done well to rebuild his career since then, becoming a star performer for Bournemouth and showing everyone what he’s capable of in the Premier League.

According to The Athletic, however, it seems Chelsea’s main targets are Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran and Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, so it perhaps makes sense that Solanke, with such a high asking price, is not at the top of their list at the moment.

Tottenham could perhaps do well to take a look at Solanke, though, having apparently had a bid rejected for Ivan Toney (according to Football Transfers), whose asking price at Brentford might end up being similar.

Chelsea could do with adding goals to their side, but Solanke’s time at Stamford Bridge has surely now come and gone, one would imagine, even if we do sometimes see players get a second chance.