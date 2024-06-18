Spain and Italy continue their Euro 2024 campaigns with a clash at Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday evening.

This will be the 37th meeting between two giants of international football and very familiar opponents. Spain hold a 14-10 head-to-head advantage — alongside 12 draws — including wins in the last two Uefa Nations League semi-finals. However, it was Italy who came out on top the last time they met at the European Championships, winning on penalties in the semi-finals en route to the Euro 2020 title.

Both sides made winning starts in Group B, with Spain’s excellent first-half performance seeing them crush Croatia 3-0, while Italy overcame a 23-second shock against Albania to win 2-1.

Spain vs Italy team news

Spain captain Alvaro Morata came off injured against Croatia but has insisted it was purely a precaution against a knock. Aymeric Laporte wasn’t involved in that match due to a muscle injury and his status remains unclear here.

Italy midfielder Nicolo Fagioli could be in line to return from a fibula injury for this match.

Spain squad Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad). Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Nacho (Real Madrid), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea). Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Fabian (Paris Saint-Germain), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Pedri (Barcelona), Aleix Garcia (Girona), Fermin Lopez (Barcelona). Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis)

Italy squad Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham) Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Raoul Bellanova (Torino), Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino), Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan), Giovanni di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Federico Gatti (Juventus) Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Nicolo Fagioli (Juventus), Michael Folorunsho (Verona), Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan), Jorginho (Arsenal), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Genoa), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)

Predicted starting XIs

Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Cucrella; Rodri; Yamal, Pedri, Ruiz, WIlliams; Morata

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Jorginho, Barella; Cheisa, Frattesi, Pellegrini; Scamacca

Are tickets still available for Spain vs Italy?

Where can I watch Spain vs Italy on TV?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch live coverage of Spain vs Italy on ITV1 and ITVX.

For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.