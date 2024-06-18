Exclusive: “No secret” Arsenal are trying to find transfer solution for this player, says expert

It is no secret that Arsenal are looking to sell Kieran Tierney in this summer’s transfer window, though Charles Watts has told us he’s not aware of anything concrete happening with Newcastle United right now.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that it seems clear that there is no future for Tierney at the Emirates Stadium after his return from loan at Real Sociedad last season.

The Scotland international once looked like he had a big future at Arsenal, but it just hasn’t quite worked out for him in north London, and a move to somewhere like Newcastle could make sense for him.

Still, although the Magpies showed an interest in Tierney last year, Watts is unsure about that being a solution for this summer, with the journalist admitting that it could be hard for Arsenal to find a buyer for him due to the fact that his spell on loan with Sociedad was disrupted by injuries.

Tierney transfer situation explained by Watts

“I haven’t heard anything to suggest Kieran Tierney will be heading to Newcastle,” Watts said.

“That was a move that looked certain last summer. I was convinced when the 2022/23 season finished, Tierney would end up at St James’ Park.

“There was a real expectation that the deal would happen, but Newcastle opted to go down a different route and they signed Lewis Hall from Chelsea instead.

“That killed the chances of Tierney going there and I can’t see anything changing this summer when it comes to that potential move.

“Arsenal would like to sell Tierney, that’s no secret. But it’s one of those transfers that will not be that easy to secure.

“They wanted to sell him last summer but when the Newcastle move broke down, the market for him just wasn’t there. That’s why they had to end up striking a loan deal with Real Sociedad.

“The hope was that he would go to Spain, do really well and create a real market for himself this summer. But once again injuries massively disrupted his season in La Liga and any clubs that are looking at him will have to take those injuries – as well as all his previous ones – into account.

“His injury record will certainly make it difficult for Arsenal to get the sort of money they would like for him, especially given the healthy size of his wage packet.

“So it is probably going to be tough again for Arsenal when it comes to finding a buyer for Tierney this summer.

“That’s why I wouldn’t rule out another loan at this stage, even though the both club’s and Tierney’s preference is to now part ways on a permanent basis.”