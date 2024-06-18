Tottenham have reportedly agreed personal terms with Brentford striker Ivan Toney but must improve their offer to his club after seeing an initial bid rejected.

Toney would be a fine signing for Spurs, but he clearly won’t come cheap as Brentford are said to have turned down an opening offer of £40million for the England international, with something closer to £55m more likely to be enough to get a deal done, according to Football Transfers.

Tottenham never really got round to replacing Harry Kane when the England striker moved to Bayern Munich last summer, so bringing in someone like Toney this year could be important business to help Ange Postecoglou improve on an inconsistent first season in charge.

Toney has shone at Brentford and looks like a player ready to make the step up to a big six club, so it will be interesting to see if anyone else joins THFC in the race for his signature this summer.

Toney transfer: Is he the striker Tottenham need?

Tottenham took a big gamble going into last season without someone to replace Kane, and so it makes sense that it now seems to be a priority for the club to avoid making the same mistake by getting a deal done early this summer.

Still, Toney, as good a player as he is, did not look that convincing when he returned to action for Brentford after his lengthy ban for gambling offences, so it remains to be seen if they’ll be getting the player he was a couple of years ago.

There might be better options out there, especially if Spurs end up having to pay as much as £55m, which is a lot of money for a player who’ll turn 29 next season and therefore have no re-sale value at any point in the future.