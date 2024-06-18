Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for the AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

According to a report from Corriere Della Sera, a number of clubs are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old striker and he will be available for a fee of around £25 million this summer. The report states that clubs like Aston Villa, West Ham United and Everton are keen on the player.

The Italian media believes that there could be an auction for the English striker this summer and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. There is no doubt that all four clubs have the financial resources to sign Abraham this summer and he could prove to be a useful acquisition as well.

The former Chelsea academy graduate struggled with injury problems last season and he scored just one goal in all competitions. He has previously shown his quality in Italian football during his debut season with Roma, scoring 27 goals in all competitions. He has impressed in English football in the past as well. There is no doubt that he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Tammy Abraham would be a useful option

Tottenham need more quality in the attack and the 26-year-old could lead the line for them. He will add aerial prowess and physicality to their attack as well.

Abraham could be tempted to prove himself in the Premier League and the opportunity to play for Tottenham could be an exciting one for him. They are a club on the up and they have an exciting project. They have a charismatic manager in charge as well.

Tottenham will be competing in the UEFA Europa League next season and they will hope to secure Champions League qualification. They will look to win domestic trophies as well. The move to Spurs would be ideal for all parties.