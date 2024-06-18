Tottenham to offer two-player swap deal for Archie Gray

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering offering two players to Leeds United in exchange for Archie Gray.

The Lilywhites have been tracking Gray for quite some time with Leeds’ failed push for promotion likely to hand Ange Postecoglou a significant boost in his pursuit of the 18-year-old.

And according to a recent report from The Athletic’s Dan Bardell, Spurs could tempt Daniel Farke’s Whites into parting ways with their talented number 22 by offering Oliver Skipp and last season’s loanee Joe Rodon in a double swap deal.

While Leeds’ level of interest in Skipp is unknown but a deal that could see Rodon return to Elland Road permanently will almost certainly tempt Farke.

The Welsh defender was one of Farke’s most-used players last season — featuring in 50 games in all competitions.