Tottenham to compete with Premier League rivals for 26-year-old defender

Tottenham are looking to sign the Serbian international defender Nikola Milenkovic this summer.

According to TBR Football, Tottenham are keeping a close eye on his performances and the defender has been quite impressive in the European championships so far. He impressed against England in the Euros on Sunday and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League.

Milenkovic will certainly help Spurs improve defensively and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can secure an agreement with the Italian outfit.

According to reports, Tottenham will face competition from West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle as well. The 26-year-old Serbian is highly rated across Europe and Tottenham will have to move quickly if they are keen on securing his signature. Milenkovic is a man in demand and Spurs would do well to secure his services.

He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in England, and he could be a key player for Tottenham.

Milenkovic would improve Tottenham

The North London club have three central defenders at the club right now, and they need more depth in order to do well across multiple competitions and push for trophies. Milenkovic could compete with the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven for the starting spot next season.

The 26-year-old has proven himself in Serie A and it remains to be seen whether he is ready to take up a new challenge and move to the Premier League this summer. It would certainly be a step up in his career and he could be attracted to the idea of competing in English football.

The defender is in his peak years and he will look to make an instant impact in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can agree on a reasonable fee with Fiorentina. The defender has three years left on his current contract with the Italian outfit and they could easily demand a substantial amount of money.