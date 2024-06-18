Video: Turkey defender’s volley becomes early contender for Euro 2024 Goal of the Tournament

Turkey have taken the lead against Georgia in their Group F opener in Dortmund and it came in sublime fashion through Fenerbahce’s Mert Muldur.

The Turks have impressed in the opening 25 minutes of the clash and were rewarded for their efforts.

The opening goal came when Muldur met a clearance with a beautiful volley which rattled the Georgia net. The strike is an early contender for Goal of the Tournament and the noise after the ball went in was also something to remember.

A win will be huge for Turkey who have hopes of getting out of the group and it could be important to put a marker down before Portugal and the Czech Republic play later in the day.

Watch: Fenerbahce’s Mert Muldur scores early contender for Euro 2024 Goal of the Tournament