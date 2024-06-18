Video: Turkey vs Georgia match in doubt as fans start fights inside stadium

Turkey and Georgia are set to open their Euro 2024 campaigns on Tuesday but the game is now in doubt due to fans fighting inside the stadium in Dortmund.

Things have turned violent in the build-up to kick-off as videos have emerged on social media of supporters fighting in the stands. There is also torrential rain in Dortmund and the two factors could result in the match being postponed to another time.

Violence has already been seen so far at this summer’s Euros as Serbia, Albania and England fans brawled on Sunday. However, this is the first inside of a stadium and now UEFA have to make a decision if things do not settle down.

Watch: Turkey and Georgia fans brawl inside stadium ahead of Euro 2024 match

It’s all kicking off between Georgia and Turkey fans before the game. pic.twitter.com/YdKHFCiJbG — Football Away Days (@AwayDays_) June 18, 2024