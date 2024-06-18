West Ham in pole position to sign £40m Premier League defender

West Ham are reportedly closing in on signing Wolves defender Max Kilman.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Hammers are edging closer to bringing the Wolves captain to the London Stadium.

Although the proposed deal is described as ‘not close’, the Hammers, led by new manager Julen Lopetegui, are believed to be growing in confidence that an agreement can be reached before the start of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

During his six years at Molineux, 25-year-old Kilman, whose deal expires in 2028, has directly contributed to six goals in 151 games in all competitions.

