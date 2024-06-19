Newcastle United attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron is reportedly set to be the subject of interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab once again, with the club set to make an official approach today.

Almiron has mostly been an important player for Newcastle, but it may be that the Magpies will now be prepared to let him go for the right price due to Financial Fair Play concerns.

Eddie Howe will no doubt be concerned about ongoing transfer rumours linking star players like Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak with potential moves away from St James’ Park this summer, especially as the club will want to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play regulations.

Even if Almiron is a useful member of this Newcastle squad, it would surely make more sense to cash in on him if possible, as that could mean the club are less desperate to accept offers for other star names.

Almiron notably had interest from Saudi back in January, though a deal never happened on that occasion, even if that interest still seems to be there now.

NUFC fans will hope the club can get a good fee for Almiron if he does leave, and it is expected that this will be a record deal for Al Shabab.