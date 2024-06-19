Arne Slot confirms backroom staff at Liverpool during Reds announcement

Liverpool have officially unveiled Arne Slot as their new head coach and the Dutch coach has now confirmed the backroom staff that will help him during his first season at Anfield.

The 45-year-old moves to the Merseyside club from Feyenoord after spending the last three years with the Dutch club. The new Reds boss delivered the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup during his time with the Rotterdam-based outfit, something the fans will forever appreciate.

Slot has now been given the biggest opportunity of his career as he is set to take over Liverpool from the 2024/25 campaign onwards.

The job at the Premier League giants is big enough, but it has become even tougher for the Dutch coach given that he is the successor to Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. The German’s era on Merseyside will forever be remembered as the legendary Liverpool coach won every trophy during his time in England.

Wednesday saw the Reds officially unveil Slot as their new head coach and the 45-year-old has named the backroom staff that he will have with him during his first season in the Premier League.

Arne Slot confirms his backroom staff at Liverpool

Sipke Hulshoff is to join Slot at Liverpool as the Dutch coach’s assistant having worked together at Feyenoord since 2022. The 49-year-old additionally served as Ronald Koeman’s assistant with the Netherlands national team before stepping down from the position earlier this year.

Speaking about Hulshoff, Slot said to Liverpool.com: “I bring in Sipke Hulshoff, who’s been my assistant for a few years now at Feyenoord. I worked with him long ago, I worked with him at Cambuur Leeuwarden as well.

“He was the assistant of Ronald Koeman of the Dutch national team as well, but he is going to join me now from the start. A bit older than me, I think, not so much but a bit older than me. Because we work together for such a long time, I think the both of us know exactly what we want when it comes to game model, playing style – and I think that helps.”

In addition to Hulshoff, Ruben Peeters will be taking on the role of lead physical performance coach at Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Fabian Otte will switch to Merseyside as head of first-team goalkeeper coaching, joining from the USA national team following their participation at this summer’s Copa America.

These men will make up part of the new coaching staff at Liverpool as a new era at Anfield is set to get underway in August.