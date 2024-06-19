New Liverpool manager Arne Slot recently reflected on a heartwarming tribute from his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp, during Klopp’s emotional farewell.

As Klopp bid goodbye to the Anfield faithful, he led the fans in a chant of “Arne Slot La La La,” showing his support for Slot ahead of his official arrival. This extraordinary gesture has already endeared Slot to the Liverpool community.

In his first interview with the club’s media, Slot, who has taken over as Liverpool’s head coach, discussed the significance of the chant.

The Dutch head coach revealed that he received numerous messages from friends and fans who had seen the video of Klopp’s farewell.

Slot praises Klopp’s remarkable gesture

Slot expressed his appreciation for Klopp’s gesture, noting that it highlighted why Klopp is so adored by the fans.

He found it extraordinary that a departing manager would sing the name of his successor, demonstrating Klopp’s class and popularity.

Slot also shared that even in his hometown of Zwolle, people started singing the chant outside his house.

The 45-year-old said:

“Just after it happened, I got a lot of text messages from people who saw this, and were sending it to me, and yeah, I think this is probably one of the reasons why he is so popular over here because of course, he won the trophies, but to do this for your successor, I don’t think this has happened before, the fans, let alone the former manager singing your name before you even arrived.

“So, I think this says the most about him, and, sometimes when I’m in Zwolle where I live, people pass my house and are signing this song. So yeah, it did have an impact already.”

"People pass my house and are singing this song!" ? pic.twitter.com/nTlufNSVs3 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 19, 2024

This warm reception from Klopp and the fans has left a significant impression on Slot as he prepares to lead Liverpool into a new era.

The former Feyenoord manager is set to build on the strong foundations left by Klopp, who led Liverpool to numerous successes during his tenure.

Slot’s admiration for Klopp’s gesture underscores the mutual respect between the two managers and sets a positive tone for his tenure at Liverpool.

The Anfield faithful are hopeful that Slot will continue the legacy of success and passion that Klopp established.