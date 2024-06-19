Image: Arsenal star stretchered off during Euro 2024 clash with another cruel injury

Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney has been stretchered off during Scotland’s Euro 2024 clash with Switzerland with what looks like a serious hamstring injury. 

With the game tied at 1-1, the left-back was running back to prevent his team from conceding a goal. It looked like the Scotland star’s studs got stuck in the ground as the 27-year-old immediately reached for his hamstring.

Tierney was stretchered off with 61 minutes on the clock, which was a heartbreaking moment for the Arsenal star. Injuries have plagued the full-back’s career and he suffered with hamstring issues throughout the current campaign on loan with Real Sociedad.

Arsenal would have been hoping to sell the Scotland international this summer and the Gunners should not be expecting a big transfer fee given the player’s fitness woes.

Tierney deserves a break in his career and hopefully, he can recover from this injury and find himself a good club to play his football at next season.

