Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United told price tag of England international

Some of the biggest Premier League clubs are looking to sign a new defender this summer.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all actively looking to add a fresh face to their defense and one of the names on their shortlist is Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The centre-back is currently on international duty with the England team for the European Championship.

He started England’s first match of the tournament against Serbia, which they won thanks to a goal from Jude Bellingham.

Guehi was one of the best players on the pitch for the Three Lions and with Premier League clubs interested in signing him, his price tag has been revealed.

A Daily Telegraph report states that Palace has placed Guehi’s asking price at £65 million.

His contract expires in 2026, therefore now is a good time to think about selling because this valuation fits with their plan.

Additionally, it says that Crystal Palace are planning to meet with Guehi’s agent to discuss extending his contract since they are not giving up on retaining him with the team for the upcoming campaign.

His impressive performance on Sunday against Aleksandar Mitrovic, the dominant Serbian attacker, demonstrated why so many clubs are interested in signing him.

With Harry Maguire’s injury keeping him out of the England squad for Euro 2024, Guehi is expected to be an England backline stalwart for the rest of the campaign in Germany.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United are targeting Guehi

With Premier League clubs desperate to sign a new defender this summer, this gives Palace the opportunity to demand a high price for their defender and his performance for England will be watched closely by all the suitors.

Arsenal need to add depth to their defense, Liverpool are looking for a partner for Virgil Van Dijk while Man United want to replace Raphael Varane.

The demand for a new defender at all those clubs has taken Guehi’s stock to a whole new level this summer.