Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal duo who could seal transfers away

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into what’s going on with Arsenal duo Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney, who could both leave the club this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Partey has had interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League since last summer, but that the Ghana international is not currently any closer to a departure from the Emirates Stadium.

One reason for this seems to be that Saudi clubs still don’t know how much they can spend this summer, so it could be that ambitious deals like Partey will have to wait a while longer.

Meanwhile, Romano also discussed Kieran Tierney’s situation, playing down recent links with Newcastle United, whilst admitting that a departure for the Scotland international still looked likely this summer.

For now, however, it’s not clear if Tierney will be leaving Arsenal on loan or permanently, with that seemingly still being open and depending on what offers come in, according to Romano.

Arsenal transfer update from Fabrizio Romano

“Thomas Partey has been linked again with Saudi clubs, and interest has been there since last summer. However, nothing concrete is happening yet because Saudi clubs are still waiting to learn what kind of budget they are working with this summer,” Romano said.

“So, there’s no concrete update on Partey yet, and we’ll have to wait for budgets to be approved before this has the possibility to go any further, with Saudi clubs not closing deals for any players at the moment – so far any interest or discussions are only verbal and nothing more.

“Kieran Tierney, meanwhile, is back at Arsenal after his loan spell at Real Sociedad, but he’s expected to leave again. Tierney’s departure seems a real possibility, but whether it’s permanently or on another loan will depend on the proposals that come in for him.

“Despite links, I’m not aware of concrete proposals now from Newcastle, but his future is open because Arsenal consider him among players who could leave this summer to make profit.”