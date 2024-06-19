Belgium vs Romania preview: Team news, TV channel and Euro 2024 ticket info

Belgium go into their Euro 2024 clash with Romania knowing that the game is a must-win after the Red Devils suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Slovakia in their opening match, while the Romanians are in the opposite situation.

BUY EURO 2024 TICKETS for Belgium vs Romania!

Domenico Tedesco’s men put in an average performance last time out and could not find a way back against Slovakia despite having numerous chances to do so. As a result, Belgium’s Euro 2024 dreams hang by a thread and if they don’t defeat Romania, they may be on the verge of going home.

Romania currently sit top of Group E after a dream start to their campaign, hammering Ukraine 3-0 with one of the best performances of the tournament so far. The Romanians arrive into their clash with Belgium knowing that it is somewhat of a free hit as a point would put them on the verge of qualifying for the Round of 16.

The two nations haven’t played each other since 2012 when Romania beat Belgium 2-1 in a friendly.

Their head-to-head is currently even at 5-2-5, with both teams hoping to give their country the edge in this over the weekend.

Belgium vs Romania team news

Both nations come into this match without any injury concerns but this will become much clearer closer to kick-off.