Belgium vs Romania preview: Team news, TV channel and Euro 2024 ticket info

Belgium go into their Euro 2024 clash with Romania knowing that the game is a must-win after the Red Devils suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Slovakia in their opening match, while the Romanians are in the opposite situation.
Domenico Tedesco’s men put in an average performance last time out and could not find a way back against Slovakia despite having numerous chances to do so. As a result, Belgium’s Euro 2024 dreams hang by a thread and if they don’t defeat Romania, they may be on the verge of going home.
Romania currently sit top of Group E after a dream start to their campaign, hammering Ukraine 3-0 with one of the best performances of the tournament so far. The Romanians arrive into their clash with Belgium knowing that it is somewhat of a free hit as a point would put them on the verge of qualifying for the Round of 16.
The two nations haven’t played each other since 2012 when Romania beat Belgium 2-1 in a friendly.
Their head-to-head is currently even at 5-2-5, with both teams hoping to give their country the edge in this over the weekend.
Belgium vs Romania team news
Both nations come into this match without any injury concerns but this will become much clearer closer to kick-off.
Belgium squad
Goalkeepers: Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thomas Kaminski (Luton)
Defenders: Wout Faes (Leicester), Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Thomas Meunier (Trabzonspor), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge)
Midfielders: Aster Vranckx (Wolfsburg), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Orel Mangala (Lyon), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Arthur Vermeeren (Atletico Madrid), Amadou Onana (Everton)
Forwards: Romelu Lukaku (Roma), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Lois Openda (Leipzig), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal), Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Yannick Carrasco (Al-Shabab)
Romania squad
Goalkeepers: Florin Nița (Gaziantep), Horatiu Moldovan (Atletico Madrid), Ștefan Tarnovanu (FCSB)
Defenders: Nicușor Bancu (Universitatea Craiova), Andrei Burca (Al Okhdood), Ionuț Nedelcearu (Palermo), Adrian Rus (Pafos), Andrei Ratiu (Rayo Vallecano), Radu Dragusin (Tottenham), Vasile Mogoș (CFR Cluj), Bogdan Racovitan (Rakow Czestochowa).
Midfielders: Nicolae Stanciu (Damac), Razvan Marin (Empoli), Alexandru Cicaldau (Konyaspor), Ianis Hagi (Alaves), Dennis Man (Parma), Valentin Mihaila (Parma), Marius Marin (Pisa), Darius Olaru (FCSB), Deian Sorescu (Gaziantep), Florinel Coman (FCSB), Adrian Sut (FCSB)
Forwards: George Puscas (Bari), Denis Alibec (Muaither), Denis Dragus (Gaziantep), Daniel Birligea (CFR Cluj).
Predicted starting XIs
Belgium XI: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debast, Carrasco; Bakayoko, Onana, De Bruyne; Doku, Trossard, Lukaku
Romania XI: Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; Man, Marin, Marin, Stanciu, Coman; Dragus
Are tickets still available for Belgium vs Romania?
Tickets for Belgium vs Romania sold out long ago via UEFA’s official ticketing portal.
Where can I watch Belgium vs Romania on TV?
Fans in the UK will be able to watch live coverage of Belgium vs Romania on ITV1 and ITVX.
For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.
The match kicks off at 20:00 (UK time) on Saturday, June 22 in Koln.