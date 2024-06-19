Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano admits Bruno Fernandes’ situation at Man United is “one to watch”

Bruno Fernandes’ contract situation at Man United could be sorted in the coming months despite the player’s agent speaking to top European clubs a few weeks ago.

The Portugal international was linked with some of Europe’s biggest teams in the build-up to the summer transfer window after he spoke about his future at the end of the season.

The midfielder seems to want to stay at Man United and is seeking a good contract to remain at Old Trafford as his next deal will very likely be the last big one of his career given that the player turns 30 in September.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Fernandes remains committed to Man United, despite his agent talking to clubs a few weeks ago. The transfer expert believes a new deal for the Red Devils captain is a possibility, but the situation is still an open one.

The midfielder will not have this on his mind at present as he is fully focused on trying to help Portugal win Euro 2024 in Germany this summer.

After the tournament concludes, the 29-year-old’s future will become clearer and he will be hoping for a new deal at Old Trafford as the Portuguese star is believed to be happy in Manchester.

Bruno Fernandes’ situation at Man United “one to watch”

Speaking about Fernandes’ situation at Man United, Fabrizio Romano has said in a video for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing that the midfielder remains committed to the Premier League club and that his future will become clearer over the coming weeks.

“The situation with Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United remains absolutely open in terms of contract talks. Man United are very happy with Fernandes as they told his agent a few weeks ago in an initial meeting to discuss the situation,” Romano said.

“Fernandes remains focused and committed to Manchester United – it’s true that his agent had some meetings with top clubs around Europe a few weeks ago to look at potential opportunities, but at the same time, Fernandes remains absolutely committed to United at the moment.

“A new deal is a possibility in case Bruno decides to stay at the club – this could be an option in the next months, but it’s not something guaranteed, or already being completed now. It’s still on standby.

“Still, this will be one to watch in the next weeks to understand the future of Fernandes at Manchester United, either with contract talks or if a club will arrive with a proposal.”