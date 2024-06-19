Expensive signing could leave Chelsea as they consider Michael Olise move

It is a summer of change at Chelsea as they welcome new manager Enzo Maresca after the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues said goodbye to Pochettino right after the Premier League season ended and started their search for a new manager.

Among a number of targets, Maresca emerged as the leading candidate and he was appointed by the west Londoners.

With the club now set to be active in the market for new signings, one of their expensive signings has an uncertain future at the club.

According to Football Insider, Mykhailo Mudryk could leave as the club pursue a deal for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

Mudryk joined the club in a deal worth £88.5m from Shakhtar Donetsk (via Sky Sports) but he has failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues beat tough competition from London rivals Arsenal to sign the Ukrainian winger.

The 23-year-old scored five Premier League goals last season in 31 appearances for the club.

More than his stats, his over all form and consistency is a huge concern for the Blues.

Chelsea are considering a move for Palace star Olise as they want to make a statement signing under new manager Maresca and they are looking for a fresh face to offer them width and pace in attack.

In order to sign the Palace winger, who scored ten Premier League goals last season and provided six assists in just 19 matches, the Blues are willing to allow one of their players leave the club.

Mudryk has failed miserably at Chelsea

The report raises question marks over the future of the former Shakhtar Donetsk winger at Stamford Bridge.

Despite being given time and opportunity at the club, Mudryk has still not looked like the player Chelsea thought they had signed.

The Blues are often ruthless in their decision making in moving a player or a manger out of the club.

Their concrete interest in Olise shows that the club have made up their mind to sign the Premier League star and in order to make his place in the team, they are willing to accept that one of their biggest investments has failed to work.