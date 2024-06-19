Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai nearly levelled the score for Hungary with a perfectly executed free-kick during their match against Germany.

This came just six minutes after Jamal Musiala’s controversial opener in the 22nd minute, a goal that stood despite replays suggesting that Ilkay Gundogan may have fouled a Hungarian defender in the build-up.

Hungary were awarded a free-kick from almost 20 yards out, and Szoboszlai stepped up to take it.

He curled in a brilliant effort which looks destined to go straight into the top-left corner. However, Germany keeper Manuel Neuer made a spectacular save to keep the ball out, denying Szoboszlai what would have been a perfect goal.

Watch the incredible effort and save below:

So close from Dominik Szoboszlai ? Manuel Neuer does enough to keep it out ?#Euro2024 #GERHUN pic.twitter.com/P1BAK5Omkm — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 19, 2024

The match continues with Germany holding onto their lead, thanks in part to Neuer’s heroics between the posts.