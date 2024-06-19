Tottenham were recently linked with Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie for a potential summer move.

Football Insider claimed that the club has hijacked the move and have agreed a fee for the midfielder.

However, the Lilywhites’ pursuit of the American international has taken an unexpected turn.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has dismissed recent speculations suggesting McKennie’s move to North London.

Romano dismisses Tottenham links

Contrary to earlier reports, Romano clarified that Spurs are not actively pursuing the versatile midfielder.

Sharing the update on X, Romano said:

“Tottenham are not working on deal to sign Weston McKennie.”

“Talks between Juventus and Aston Villa for Douglas Luiz, Iling Jr and McKennie swap deal remain ongoing.”

“The key point remains exit conditions to be agreed between McKennie and Juve.”

Initial buzz around Spurs’ interest had suggested a swift negotiation process, with talks reportedly progressing to secure McKennie for a cut-price fee of around £15 million.

The 25-year-old’s recent performances, particularly his resurgence at Juventus after a challenging loan spell with Leeds United, made him an attractive proposition for the Lilywhites.

McKennie’s ability to contribute significantly in midfield, evidenced by his 10 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions last season, highlighted his potential impact under Ange Postecoglou.

While McKennie’s immediate future may not be in North London according to Romano’s update, Spurs will remain optimistic about securing other reinforcements.