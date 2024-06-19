Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on Liverpool interest in Leny Yoro

Liverpool are in the market for a new centre-back signing and they have been heavily linked with a move for Lille defender Leny Yoro.

The young centre-back has attracted the interest of some of the biggest clubs in the world including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds are looking for a new defensive addition to their squad after the departure of Joel Matip from the club and they feel adding depth and talent to their defense line is one of their priorities this summer.

New manager Arne Slot is preparing to start his tenure at the club after the departure of Jurgen Klopp and he is set to be backed by the club in his first transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Reds have no doubt about the talent of Yoro and if Real Madrid fail in their pursuit of the young French defender, they will be ready to make a move.

Romano said on Playback: “Liverpool are there, Liverpool are interested in Yoro. Liverpool believe that Yoro will be a fantastic player. So, Liverpool have included Yoro in their shortlist.

“Liverpool are now waiting to see what happens between Yoro and Real Madrid. If Real Madrid will go strong on this one, they have the preference of the player.

“But, if Real Madrid decide against going strong on Yoro, in that case, Liverpool are among clubs really interested in the player. Also, Paris Saint-Germain.”

The Premier League club need another centre-back not only because Matip has left the club but also because their defense was shaky last season when Ibrahima Konate and Jarrel Quansah partnered Virgil Van Dijk.

The Reds need an assured presence at the back and Yoro has shown that his reading of the game and his technical ability is going to be a fine addition to Liverpool.

Liverpool face tough competition from Real Madrid

However, the Merseyside club will be hoping that they can somehow beat Real Madrid to sign Yoro.

The La Liga giants are tough to compete with in the transfer market and the Reds have experienced that in the past with Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni.

It remains to be seen where Yoro’s future lies, with the defender likely to be sold this summer by the French club as his contract will expire at the end of next season.