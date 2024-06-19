Farke set to offload Leeds duo if they fail to impress in pre-season

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is set to have a busy summer at Elland Road.

After their failure to win promotion to the Premier League, Leeds are going to go through a major overhaul of their squad.

Some of their big name players could leave the club, like Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, while some of the players that were sent out on loan like Diego Llorente, Max Wober, Jack Harrison face an uncertain future at the club.

The Whites will have to endure another season in the second tier of English football and Farke has been given the opportunity to assemble a squad decent enough to challenge for the Championship title again.

During their seasons on loan at Championship teams, Sam Greenwood and Darko Gyabi may not have performed well enough to be included in Leeds’ squad come August.

Leeds Live reports that Greenwood and Gyabi could be permitted to go on loan again.

According to the report, both players risk losing their spots in the team for the upcoming campaign if they don’t make an impression on Farke during the preseason.

Both players face an uncertain future at Leeds United

Out of the two players, Greenwood got the opportunity to show his talent but he failed to make a huge impact at Middlesbrough.

His goal and assist output is something not good enough for a player who should be playing for Leeds.

As for Gyabi, he was unlucky with fitness issues and could not play for Plymouth Argyle in the last two months of the season.

Both could be sent out on loan again and Farke would be hoping that they come back as better players who can challenge for a spot in the starting line up.