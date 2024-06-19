France’s Kylian Mbappe spotted in training for the first time since Euro 2024 nose break

Kylian Mbappe was spotted training with France on Wednesday for the first time since his horrific nose break against Austria in the French’s Euro 2024 opener.

Didier Deschamps’ team were 1-0 winners over the Austrians which puts them in a great position to advance to the Round of 16. The match was hard work as Ralf Rangnick’s men did not make it easy for the European heavyweights.

The biggest concern for France coming away from the match would have been the fitness of their star man Mbappe.

The PSG superstar suffered a broken nose in the match after colliding with Kevin Danso’s shoulder late in the second half. The forward’s face was in a bad way after the incident as blood poured out of the 25-year-old’s nose.

Two days after suffering the injury, Mbappe has returned to training with France as they prepare for a major game with the Netherlands on Friday night, with the winner very likely to top Group D.

France’s Kylian Mbappe spotted in training

Mbappe is unlikely to feature for France against the Netherlands as Deschamp’s will not want to risk him having already put themselves in a good position to qualify for the Round of 16.

The French superstar will be monitored over the coming days and is waiting on a protective mask for him to wear throughout the rest of Euro 2024. Nevertheless, the forward’s return to training is very positive for France as Mbappe rocked steri-strips on his injured nose.

A return date has not been set for the 25-year-old’s return, with every neutral hoping to see the world-class talent back on the field very soon.