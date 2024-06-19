Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, but Fabrizio Romano says his future won’t be decided until after Euro 2024.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Frimpong may have been on the radar of some top clubs in recent times, but nothing is happening now while the player’s focus is on this summer’s big tournament with his country.

Frimpong has just had a superb season with Leverkusen, and he’ll now surely be one of a number of exciting talents to watch in action for the Netherlands at the Euros, though many fans will also be keen to know his next move as he could surely be lining up for almost any top side he wants next season.

Arsenal have scouted Frimpong, as Romano previously told us, and it seems Liverpool are now also being mentioned as possible suitors for the 23-year-old.

Frimpong transfer: Romano on Arsenal and Liverpool links

“We’ve seen Jeremie Frimpong linked with Arsenal in recent times, but also more recently with Liverpool. Still, I have no update on Frimpong now, because he will not decide anything on his future during the Euros – this is the current plan,” Romano said.

“The release clause is there and valid, but Frimpong wants to focus on the Euros now so the situation is currently quiet.”

Frimpong would no doubt be an exciting signing for these clubs, but it remains to be seen if a right-back really makes sense as a target for either team, as Liverpool already have Trent Alexander-Arnold in that position, while Arsenal have a number of quality options such as Ben White and Jurrien Timber, while Takehiro Tomiyasu can also fill in there.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Frimpong’s future once the Euros are over.