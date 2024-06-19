Chelsea reject bid for midfielder, Arsenal named as surprise new transfer suitor

Chelsea have reportedly rejected a transfer bid for Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid, while Arsenal have been among the clubs to ask about the England international’s situation.

Gallagher has just a year left on his Chelsea contract, so a departure this summer seems likely as the Blues won’t want to lose him on a free at the end of next season.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Atletico have tried their luck with an opening offer of €20million for the 24-year-old, but it’s not enough, so it will be interesting to see what happens next.

Clubs won’t want to over-pay for someone they could sign on a free in a year’s time, but Chelsea also won’t want to let a talented and hard-working player like this leave on the cheap.

Gallagher transfer: Arsenal mentioned as suitors for Chelsea midfielder

AS claim that Gallagher has a long list of suitors in the Premier League as well, and we’ve heard a few of the names linked with him before, such as Tottenham, West Ham and Newcastle.

However, they also claim that Arsenal are one of the clubs monitoring Gallagher’s situation, and that would be an interesting development as the Gunners could perhaps do with someone like him coming in to that defensive midfield role.

Arsenal and Chelsea have done a fair bit of business in recent times, with the likes of Jorginho and Kai Havertz moving from Stamford Bridge to the Emirates Stadium, so perhaps there is a chance Gallagher could be next.

Some Arsenal fans might want the club to aim higher than Gallagher, but he might end up being cheaper than some of the other top midfielders on the market, and he’s also young enough that he could keep on improving in years to come.

Discussing Gallagher’s future with CaughtOffside a few days ago, Fabrizio Romano said nothing would be decided until after the Euros.

“They (Aston Villa) are still interested in the player, as well as Tottenham, but at the moment nothing is advancing as Gallagher wants to focus on England and he’s not desperate to leave Chelsea. It would have to be the right opportunity, but he’s still really happy at the club,” Romano said.