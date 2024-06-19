Anthony Gordon wants England teammate at Newcastle United

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has claimed he would love the opportunity to play with one of his England teammates at St. James’ Park.

Gordon is currently away with England on international duty at the European Championship.

He is part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad after his brilliant performances in the Premier League last season.

Gordon was involved in 21 goals last season in the Premier League, scoring 10 times and assisting 11 goals for the Magpies.

He forced his way into the England squad and the youngster is expected to be given a chance to play soon.

One of Gordon’s England teammate has impressed him and he has stated his desire of playing with him at Newcastle United.

The Magpies have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who is also attracting the attention of Premier League giants Arsenal.

Gordon recently hinted to talkSPORT that he would prefer to see Guehi join him at Newcastle.

He said: “He is top. He’s such a good player. I was glad the nation got to see him shine on that stage because he is such a lovely guy and he deserves what is coming to him.

“I thought he was unbelievable in that game, considering his height compared to the strikers they had on. He won every header, he was aggressive, intercepting loads, and his main strength is his composure on the ball, he’s like a midfielder, so him and Stones at the back is a great partnership.

“I haven’t seen the Newcastle links but it goes without saying I would love him to come, as I think he’s a top, top player and he would make us a better team.”

The Crystal Palace centre-back was one of England’s top performers against Serbia in their opening match of Euro 2024.

Guehi would be a valuable addition to Newcastle United

He kept Aleksandar Mitrovic quiet and formed a solid defensive partnership with John Stones.

The Palace defender is attracting interest of some of the biggest clubs and the Eagles would find it difficult to hold on to their prized asset.

With Newcastle looking to sign defenders after long term injuries to Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman, signing a centre-back is one of their priorities this summer and if they can manage to land Guehi, they would be more than happy with their business.